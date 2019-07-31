IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.35 EPS.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, reaching $131.01. The stock had a trading volume of 570,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,750. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.14. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.71.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,625,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,555,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,529,877.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $131,268.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $4,335,153. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.