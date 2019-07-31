IRISnet Achieves Market Cap of $13.13 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00274650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.01469133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000588 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,248,156 coins and its circulating supply is 363,321,739 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

