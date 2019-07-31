Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $42,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,555 shares of company stock worth $259,589 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

