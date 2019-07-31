iSelect (ASX:ISU) Stock Price Down 2.8%

iSelect Ltd (ASX:ISU)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.66 ($0.47) and last traded at A$0.70 ($0.49), 96,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 558,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.72 ($0.51).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53.

iSelect Company Profile (ASX:ISU)

iSelect Limited provides online comparison and expert advisory services of insurance, utilities, and personal financial products in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Health, Life and General Insurance, and Energy and Telecommunications. It compares and sells private health insurance, life, car, pet, travel, and home and contents insurance; and broadband, mobile phones and plans, energy, home loans, and personal finance products.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iSelect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSelect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.