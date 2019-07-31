iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Raised by LVZ Advisors Inc.

LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 0.3% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

