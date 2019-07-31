iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,175,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 805.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.