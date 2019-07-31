iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Lifted by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 98.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 674,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,095,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.