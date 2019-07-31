iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 14.16% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $63,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 254,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 250,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Shares of EWM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

