iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,022,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $121,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 189,807.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,991 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,475,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,232,000 after acquiring an additional 895,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,586,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. 202,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.