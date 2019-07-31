iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Raised by Tlwm

Tlwm grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 21.4% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $37,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 38,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.17. 52,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.45 and a 12 month high of $177.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

