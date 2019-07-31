iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.13. 1,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,377. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.