iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) Position Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.43. iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

