Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 8.10%. Israel Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Israel Chemicals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 345,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. Israel Chemicals has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $6.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

