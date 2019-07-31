Itau Unibanco Holding SA Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Itau Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. HSBC raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

