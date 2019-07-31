ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ITUS’s earnings. ITUS posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITUS will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITUS.

NYSE:ANIX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,297. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08. ITUS has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.86.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

