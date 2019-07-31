J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Trading 2% Higher

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.11 and last traded at $188.79, 73,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 52,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.08.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

