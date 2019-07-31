Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.38

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.38 and last traded at $72.38, with a volume of 12845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $201,943.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,747.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $48,391.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,267 shares of company stock valued at $436,103 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

