Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAG shares. Nomura started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $138,108. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,842,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 1,948,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,876. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

