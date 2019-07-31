Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.07, 2,982,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,270,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on Janus Henderson Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

