Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Numis Securities upgraded Just Eat to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 948 ($12.39) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 805.94 ($10.53).

LON JE traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 761.40 ($9.95). 2,365,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 632.42. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 841.80 ($11.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.93.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

