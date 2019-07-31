JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 7,432 AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 141.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,920 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 72.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 68.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after purchasing an additional 627,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AstraZeneca by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 581,139 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Pareto Securities raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

