JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $449,000 in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.2% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,368,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,812,000 after acquiring an additional 596,056 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,160,000 after acquiring an additional 355,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,189,000 after acquiring an additional 310,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 280.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,493,000 after acquiring an additional 279,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,067,000 after acquiring an additional 258,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,504. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

