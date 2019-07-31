JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. SAGE Therapeutics accounts for 0.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,981. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 20.06 and a quick ratio of 20.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.84.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anne Marie Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $2,492,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $1,297,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,761.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,925 shares of company stock worth $39,438,777. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

