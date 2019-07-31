John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. 1,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,761. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70.

