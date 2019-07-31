John S. Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 25,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Knowles by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 44,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Knowles by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

