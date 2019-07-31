Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 259.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 929,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,671 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 2.1% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

