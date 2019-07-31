Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 25,183 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,183 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 Value Index alerts:

Shares of BMV IUSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a one year low of $905.35 and a one year high of $1,088.00.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.