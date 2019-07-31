Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 53,867 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,867 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,717,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,792. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $113.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

