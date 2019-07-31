Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 209.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

OSTK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 136,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05. Overstock.com Inc has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $707.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $367.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.91 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSTK. Maxim Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,025.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $6,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,832,072.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

