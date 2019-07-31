Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.20

Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66.

About Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

