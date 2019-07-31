Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Wandisco in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 381.73 ($4.99).

LON:JUP opened at GBX 381.70 ($4.99) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 395.04. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 440.80 ($5.76).

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 23,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £97,784.96 ($127,773.37). Also, insider Andrew Formica bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £495,600 ($647,589.18).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

