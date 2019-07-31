Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Just Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Just Energy Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Just Energy Group.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $770.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.43 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE JE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 290,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

