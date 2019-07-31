Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.67 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of KAI traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22. Kadant has a 52-week low of $76.44 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $969.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

In related news, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $76,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,037.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric T. Langevin sold 9,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $881,389.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

