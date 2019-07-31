KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

KB stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 17.98%. Analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 93.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 60.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

