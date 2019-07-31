KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) Trading 0.4% Higher

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52, 301 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Get KBL MERGER CORP/SH alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.91% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM)

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KBL MERGER CORP/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBL MERGER CORP/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.