KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. KBR had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.58-1.73 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.58-1.73 EPS.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05. KBR has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

