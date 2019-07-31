Kcash (KCASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.88 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

