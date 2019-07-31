Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Shares of KRNY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. 5,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,668. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KRNY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, COO Eric B. Heyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,108 shares of company stock worth $525,078. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.