Kenneth Burhop Sells 6,656 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) VP Kenneth Burhop sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $425,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,625.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,686. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

