KeyCorp Comments on Intel Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Intel by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 166,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

