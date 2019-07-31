Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 229.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $94.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

