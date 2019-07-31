Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.38. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $89,213.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $93,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,950.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,350 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.