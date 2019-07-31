KKR & Co Inc (KKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 20th

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

KKR & Co Inc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.2% per year over the last three years. KKR & Co Inc has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of KKR opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.65. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

