Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) VP Raymond D. Cabrera Sells 4,000 Shares

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 51.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 157.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 49.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 250,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 121,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

