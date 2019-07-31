Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Given $20.83 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Kodiak Sciences’ rating score has declined by 3.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kodiak Sciences an industry rank of 61 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 9,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

