Konekt (ASX:KKT) Trading Up 2.1%

Konekt Limited (ASX:KKT) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), 46,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $25.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.19.

Konekt Company Profile (ASX:KKT)

Konekt Limited provides organizational health and risk management solutions in Australia. It provides injury prevention solutions, such as pre-employment assessments, onsite worker health checks, ergonomic assessments, manual handling assessments and trainings, and seminars. The company also offers return to work injury management solutions, including return to work with same or new employer, single assessment, tail claims management, and injury adjustment counselling services, as well as return to work income protection claim solutions for private and government organizations.

