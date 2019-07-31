Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 840 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,974,000 after acquiring an additional 637,181 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6,786.7% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 456,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 449,553 shares during the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,448,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,639,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,620.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 188,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

