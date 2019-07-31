Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,992. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

