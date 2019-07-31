Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022,442. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

