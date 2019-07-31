Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 148.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Raytheon by 670.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTN traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.81. 12,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,024. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.88. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.